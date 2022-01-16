Sunday, January 16

Top 10 Most Handsome Men In SVG 2021

Here is the list of the top ten most handsome men in SVG for 2021. The men were either born in the country or of Vincentian parentage.

#10. Derry Williams

Derry Williams Managing Director BOSVG

#9. Marlon Roudette

Singer/Songwriter 

#8. Theon Gordon

 Director of Technical Matters of St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF)

#7. Hayden Billingy

Singer/Songwriter/Actor/Author/Blogger

#6. Calvert Jones

Artist/Entrepreneur

#5. Kevin Lyttle

Singer/ Entrepreneur

#4. Jeremy Dickson

Radio Personality/ Entrepreneur

 # 3. Fitz Bramble

Politician/Economist 

 # 2. Saboto Caesar

Politician/Lawyer

#1. Edson (Don -Tequila Ross) Reese

Photographer/Entrepreneur

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an island in the Caribbean, the country consists of the main island of Saint Vincent and two-thirds of the northern part of the Grenadines, a chain of 32 smaller islands.

