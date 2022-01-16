Top 10 Most Handsome Men In SVG 2021

Here is the list of the top ten most handsome men in SVG for 2021. The men were either born in the country or of Vincentian parentage.
#10. Derry Williams
Derry Williams Managing Director BOSVG
#9. Marlon Roudette
Singer/Songwriter
#8. Theon Gordon
Director of Technical Matters of St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF)
#7. Hayden Billingy
Singer/Songwriter/Actor/Author/Blogger
#6. Calvert Jones
Artist/Entrepreneur
#5. Kevin Lyttle
Singer/ Entrepreneur
#4. Jeremy Dickson
Radio Personality/ Entrepreneur
# 3. Fitz Bramble
Politician/Economist
# 2. Saboto Caesar
Politician/Lawyer
#1. Edson (Don -Tequila Ross) Reese
Photographer/Entrepreneur
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an island in the Caribbean, the country consists of the main island of Saint Vincent and two-thirds of the northern part of the Grenadines, a chain of 32 smaller islands.