10 Signs You’ve Got Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease

Hand, foot, and mouth disease, or HFMD (not to be confused with foot and mouth disease), is a mild yet highly contagious viral illness caused by what is known as coxsackievirus A16. According to Statpearls, children below 10, especially boys, are more prone to this condition, though adults can still be infected.

Lasting about 7 to 10 days, its most common symptoms are the following.

10. Fever

Fevers are usually the first noticeable symptom of viral infections. For hand, foot, and mouth disease, low-grade fevers are common, with temperatures of 100.4-102.2°F (38-39°C) lingering for a maximum of three days.

From there, more symptoms start to appear…

9. Red Rashes

Days after getting a fever, flat red spots begin to appear on the palms, soles of the feet, and sometimes even the buttocks. At times, these tend to itch and blister, with the fluid inside containing the coxsackievirus infection itself.

But it doesn’t stop there…

8. Mouth Sores

Completing the trio of afflicted body parts are the many sores that appear inside and outside the mouth. These are often painful, making eating and drinking particularly difficult.

Apart from the sores, this condition starts to affect other parts of the body…

7. Sore Throat

Like fevers, sore throats are also seen as a preliminary symptom of hand, foot, and mouth disease. Swishing with salt water, which is usually done to relieve usual sore throats, may relieve the pain.

These symptoms can really do your head in…

6. Headaches

People who have HFMD may experience occasional, but not too severe, headaches. However, research is scant with regards to this matter.

The following, on the other hand, seems to be common with viral infections…