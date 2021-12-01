10 Signs You’ve Got Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease

Hand, foot, and mouth disease, or HFMD (not to be confused with foot and mouth disease), is a mild yet highly contagious viral illness caused by what is known as coxsackievirusA16. According to Statpearls, children below 10, especially boys, are more prone to this condition, though adults can still be infected.
10. Fever
9. Red Rashes
8. Mouth Sores
7. Sore Throat
6. Headaches
5. Appetite Loss
4. Feeling Unwell (Malaise)
3. Fussiness
2. Excessive Drooling
1. Abdominal Pain
Mild abdominal pain is a less common symptom. However, one study links it as a possible indicator of acute pancreatitis, which is coincidentally caused by the same coxsackievirus A16 virus that brings about HDFM.