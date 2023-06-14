On May 27, 2023, Dr. Hiren Patel and his team finished their neurosurgery mission trip to St Vincent. Dr. Patel and his colleagues performed 10 procedures and evaluated over 75 patients, donating $2.5 million in charitable care to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Furthermore, the Chunilal initiative sent volunteers to the Liberty Lodge Training Center for Boys, where they built and installed four brand new showers, built and installed storage cabinets in every room, upgraded the kitchen, installed mosquito nets over each bed, built a basketball hoop, and made other improvements to the lodge.

At the end of the mission, Milton Cato Memorial Hospital received a cranial drill equipment, which will allow the hospital to provide basic neurosurgery care year-round.

Dr. Patel will continue to offer free virtual consultation services year-round using cloud-based imaging technologies.

Please contact Dr. Ellis, Dr. Villalonga, or the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment if you would want to be considered for the next neurosurgery mission.

The Ministry is appreciative for the Chunilal Initiative’s ongoing assistance.