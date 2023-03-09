North Leeward Residents Benefit from UNICEF Life Skills Programme

One Thousand residents of North Leeward, St. Vincent and the Grenadines graduated from a Life Skills Programme recently, organised by the The Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) and the Ministry of National Mobilisation through funding by The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held in Chateaubelair on February 28th, UNICEF’s SVG-Country Coordinator, Nicole Trudeau, said the advancement of North Leeward residents and their communities since the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano, is inspiring.

“There’s a synergy that is created when people gather and they learn and they support one anther especially through the harder times in life,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau added that the programme has become an example for the region, noting that UNICEF’s role in supporting the Ministry of National Mobilisation was not done in isolation and, having multiple stakeholders, saw 4,500 households receiving six (6) months of financial assistance.

The Life Skills Programme was conducted simultaneously in ten communities on the Windward and Leeward sides of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In total, 2000 participants received training in areas such as conflict resolution, financial management, and stress reduction, among others.

The program concluded on February 24, 2023.