100,000 Russian troops deployed near Ukraine

BBC- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Russia to take a “diplomatic and peaceful path” as fears mount of a new invasion of Ukraine.
An estimated 100,000 Russian troops have been deployed near Ukraine’s borders and Mr Blinken, visiting Kyiv, said Russian plans were in plans to beef them up at short notice.
Russia has repeatedly denied planning to invade neighbouring Ukraine.
But senior US officials say Moscow could attack at “any point”.
Mr Blinken will meet his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Friday, after talks with European allies in Berlin.
Ahead of his visit to Kyiv, senior state department officials indicated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov may be offered the option of a “diplomatic off-ramp” in Geneva. The White House said no option was off the table.
“I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that’s going to be President Putin’s decision,” Mr Blinken told reporters in Kyiv.
Although Russia says it has no plans for an invasion, tensions remain high near Ukraine’s borders – with Russian troops deployed in neighbouring Belarus for what have been termed joint military exercises.
Mr Lavrov also rejected US claims that Russia was preparing a pretext for a military operation in Ukraine as “total disinformation.”
Mr Blinken’s visit to Kyiv on Wednesday was described as a bid to “reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, before talks in Berlin on Thursday with German, French and British counterparts.
The German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who visited Moscow on Tuesday, has warned that any further military escalation “would carry a high price for the Russian regime – economic, political and strategic”.