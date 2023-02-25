11-yro ‘Teknikal’ is crowned Carriacou’s youngest Road March king

In Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the new Road March champion for Kayak Mas 2023 is 11-year-old Nathan Dick, also known as ‘Teknikal’

His song “Vibes so wonderful” was crowned the winner after masqueraders on Carriacou, one of Grenada’s sister islands, jammed to it during Carnival.

The Carriacou Carnival Committee (CCC) congratulated the young man for becoming the youngest performer to ever win the Road March championship.

Teknikal won the inaugural Fundaytion Junior Soca Monarch title and the People’s Choice Award this year.