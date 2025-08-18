120 students in SVG receive bursaries from SVGFF UK

The (SVG) Friendship Foundation (UK) has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to education by awarding bursaries to 120 students across the nation.

The recent bursary distribution ceremony, held at the National Insurance Services (NIS) Conference Room, was a testament to the power of collective compassion. Each student received a critical lifeline – EC$200 in financial support for school supplies and uniforms, complemented by an additional EC$200 voucher from Jax Enterprises.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Frederick Stephenson, eloquently captured the spirit of the initiative, stating, “This ceremony reminds us that compassion knows no borders.” The event highlighted the profound connection between Vincentians at home and abroad, showcasing how diaspora communities can create meaningful impact.

Dr. Minerva Glasgow passionately emphasized the transformative power of education, describing it as “a life-changing force that enhances personal growth and self-confidence.” The bursary program goes beyond financial assistance, offering hope and opportunity to young students preparing for their academic journey.

Jax Enterprises played a crucial role in expanding the program’s reach. By allocating EC$25,000 and pledging an additional EC$5,000, the company demonstrated a remarkable commitment to community development. Their extra credit of EC$3,900 enabled approximately 50 more students to benefit from this initiative.

Sir Louis Straker, Chairman of the SVG Friendship Foundation (UK), urged responsible use of the bursaries, while NIS Director Stewart Haynes shared a powerful message of hope: “What you receive is more than a gift – it is a reminder that you are valued and capable of achieving great things.”

A Cycle of Generosity

The bursary program stands as a shining example of how community support can break barriers and create opportunities. It embodies the spirit of collective responsibility and the belief that education is the most powerful tool for personal and societal transformation.

As these 120 students embark on their educational journeys, they carry with them not just financial support, but the hopes, dreams, and collective support of their community.