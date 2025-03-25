13 schools compete for Top Honors in NCTI’s robotics challenge

The National Centre of Technological Innovation (NCTI SVG) is hosting its inaugural Programming Robotics Competition, where 27 teams from 13 secondary schools will battle it out for the title of First Champion.
Schools Competing:
Union Island Secondary School
Bequia Community High School
Bethel High School
St. Martins Secondary School (SMSS)
Buccament Bay Secondary School – BBSS
Bishop’s College Kingstown
Mountain View Adventist Academy
St. Vincent Grammar School
Bequia Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School
St. Vincent Girls’ High School
Petit Bordel Secondary School – Pbss Edu
Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia – EHSM
Intermediate High School – Timmy