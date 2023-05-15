Sandy Bay Teen Dezy Lavia Dies

Dezy Lavia, a 13-year-old student from Sandy Bay, a community located in Northern St. Vincent, is now dead after a minivan came into contact with him while he was riding a bicycle on Sunday night (May 14).

It has been widely reported that Lavia and his friends were riding their bicycles on the public road in Orange Hill when the incident occurred.

Lavia, after being struck by the vehicle, was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in the capital city of Kingstown, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have not yet released details on the incident.