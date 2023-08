The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Band Summer Programme Closing Ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Old Montrose Lecture Hall.

During the ceremony, one hundred thirty-eight (138) participants will graduate and receive certificates of participation.

Mr. Colin John, Commissioner of Police, and Inspector Vaughn Miller, Police Band Master, will make remarks.

Mr. Chrislon Fraser will deliver the featured address.