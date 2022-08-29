15-year-old boy’s arm severed in Queens subway accident

A teenager had to have his arm amputated after being struck by a subway in Queens on Monday.

The 15-year-old was hit by a northbound R train at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue train station around 10:24 a.m., according to police.

The teen was transported to Bellevue Hospital where doctors had to amputate his arm.

Police are now investigating whether or not the teen may have fallen from the platform or if he fell while moving between train cars.

Service to the station has been disrupted as police investigate the incident. Commuters should expect delays.