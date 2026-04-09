16 RSS officers complete leadership course

Sixteen police officers from Member States of the Regional Security System (RSS) have successfully completed the International Leadership and Management (Gold) Course, hosted by the RSS Training Institute in collaboration with the Durham Constabulary.

The intensive three-week programme was designed for senior law enforcement personnel, including Senior Superintendents, Division Commanders, and Assistant Commissioners, and focused on strengthening leadership capacity across the region.

During a closing ceremony held at the RSS Headquarters on Thursday, April 2, participants received their certificates and commendations from senior RSS officials, including Deputy Executive Director, Atlee Rodney, who encouraged the graduates to continue serving the people of the region with commitment and dedication.

He emphasised that their leadership would play a critical role in ensuring that their respective law enforcement agencies, and the RSS as a collective, continue to address social challenges and promote the well-being of all citizens. Mr. Rodney also reaffirmed the commitment of the RSS Training Institute to delivering programmes that respond to the evolving needs of the region, while strengthening strategic partnerships, such as its ongoing collaboration with the Durham Constabulary, to enhance policing.

During his feature address, Commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police Force, Randy Connaught, focused on the complex strategic and political environment that senior officers must navigate in the execution of their duties.

“My charge to you is to master what is perhaps the most delicate and critical skill of executive leadership – managing the expectations of the political directorate… This is not about being political. It is not about partisanship. It is about managing a relationship that is constitutionally vital, operationally impactful and perpetually challenging.

“As Gold leaders, you are no longer just guardians of public safety; you are also stewards of public trust and key advisors to the government of the day,” he advised.

Highlighting what he described as three critical pillars of leadership, Commissioner Connaught urged officers to adopt a strategic and principled approach in their roles.

“I propose three pillars, grounded in the very principles you have studied here: Pillar One: Educate, Don’t Just Execute… Your role as a professional is to be the expert guide. When a new Minister calls for a visible, reactive crackdown on a complex social issue like gang violence, or youth offending, your job is to resist the urge to simply salute and execute. Instead, you must channel the problem solving ethos of the “Durham Difference. You are there to explain the considerations of the threat assessment, the need for a Community Impact Assessment, and the importance of ethical decision-making in achieving a legitimate and durable outcome.

“You are not there to decide national policy that belongs to the government, but you are constitutionally bound to ensure that any such decision is made with the full understanding of the policing consequences. Your advice may be the difference between a politically expedient decision and a sustainable safe outcome,” Mr. Connaught asserted.

He further emphasised the importance of institutional integrity and continuity in policing as he introduced what he referred to as Pillar Two: Be the Corporate Memory, not the Political Actor.

“Integrity is your shield. Politicians come and go. Elections are cyclical. But the police service is an enduring institution. Your loyalty is not to the individual in the ministerial office, but to the office itself, to the law, and to the people you serve,” the Grenada Police Commissioner stated.

Addressing the challenges of balancing expectations with available resources, Commissioner Connaught outlined a third key principle – Manage the Cycle of Expectations vs Capability.

He pointed out that: “Perhaps the greatest source of tension lies in the mismatch between political expectation and operational capability. A political promise made during a campaign can create an expectation in the public that the police have a magic wand. Your job is to be an honest broker of capability… You must be able to demonstrate, with data and candor, the direct link between resources, funding, personnel, technology, wellbeing support and outcomes.”

In closing, he encouraged the graduates to embrace innovation and critical thinking in their leadership approach.

“Graduates, the “Durham Difference” is fundamentally about doing things differently, about applying a strong problem-solving ethos to drive meaningful change. I am asking you to apply that ethos to the relationship between your organisation and its political masters.”