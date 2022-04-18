16 tons of seized drugs destroyed in Peru

The anti-narcotics police in Peru, one of the world’s largest cocaine producers, announced Monday that it has begun to incinerate more than 16.3 tons of illegal drugs seized in the last four months, a lower figure compared to the 20.7 tons in 2021.

The burning, which will last until May 1, includes 6.2 tons of basic cocaine paste, 4.6 tons of cocaine and 5.4 tons of marijuana, as well as other minor drugs such as poppy and opium.

President peter castle and the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry, led the drug destruction process by throwing the first bags of substances into a gas oven installed in a police base east of Lima.

“Drugs and drug trafficking destroy and take away our freedom. No space should be given up to drug trafficking and all those illicit activities,” Castillo told the press.

“We are firm in not lowering our arms in the face of the scourge that destroys children and young people, which for years has caused permanent damage to society and families,” added the president.

The police carry out anti-drug operations in the coca-growing valleys located at the confluence of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers, in the east of the country. Remnants of the Shining Path guerrilla allied to drug trafficking still operate in these areas, according to the police.

“The State’s war against illicit drug trafficking has no breaks or rest. Drug trafficking generates the deforestation of our tropical forests,” said Interior Minister Alfonso Chávarry.

According to the UN, PeruColombia and Bolivia are the world’s largest producers of coca leaf and cocaine.