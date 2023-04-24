Sixteen (16) Vincentians who completed training in the Skills for Youth Employment Programme (SKYE) received their certificates on Friday, April 21st, at a presentation and appreciation ceremony conducted at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown by the Sector Skills Development Agency (SSDA).

SKYE provided certified technical and vocational education and training (TVET) to over 6,000 youngsters aged 15-30 in order to increase their employability in industries where skilled employees are in high demand.These include both established industries like hospitality and construction and growing labor markets.

SKYE collaborates with the National Qualifications Department (NQD) and the Sector Skills Development Agency (SSDA) to improve SKYE graduates’ access to training options and certification.

The certificates are accepted on a national, regional, and worldwide level. 56% of SKYE program alumni have already found employment. The five-year program, sponsored by UK Aid, began in March 2019 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Grenada, and Dominica to assist in the development of a more productive, better-trained, and inclusive workforce.

The Skye program will come to an end on July 1, 2023.

Source : API