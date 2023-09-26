18 interns gain valuable experience from CXC programme

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) welcomed 18 summer interns to its team on 7 July 2023. The interns, most of whom are currently enrolled at various tertiary institutions, worked in a variety of departments within the Headquarters in Barbados and the Western Zone Office (Jamaica). The areas of operation they supported during the annual programme included the Archives and Records Management Unit, Corporate Services, Examinations Administration and Security, Examinations Development and Production Division, Finance and Office Management, Human Resource, Information Technology Services, Syllabus and Curriculum, Office of the Pro-Registrar and the Office of the Registrar.

During their time with the organisation, the interns had the opportunity to attain hands-on experience in a corporate setting and for some, the experience was gained in their chosen fields. Placement at CXC® also provided insight into the educational assessment ecosystem they once were a part of, as well as a broad view of regional cooperation.

“We were excited to have the talented interns join our team,” said Mrs Sheree Deslandes, Director of Corporate Services, CXC®. “It was not simply an opportunity for them to gain experience, but they were encouraged to bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the organisation, as students currently learning the practical side of the dynamic professions that contribute to our operations. They were valuable members of our team during their time here.”

The 18 interns worked at CXC® for a period of eight weeks. CXC’s Human Resource team coordinated workshops for the group such as Interviewing Techniques, Resume Writing, Effective Public Speaking Tips, Preparing for the World of Work and sessions with department leaders where the interns learned more about the organisation’s operations.

In each country, the interns spearheaded a corporate social responsibility initiative – CXC® CARES (Community, Action, Respect, Empower, Support). They collected clothing, bottled water, food, toiletries, and back-to-school items to donate to the Maxfield Park Children’s Home in Jamaica and the Marina Brewster Centre in Barbados. Interns ended the programme on a note of fun with a talent showcase.