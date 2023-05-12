1st National Bank SVG customers lament lack of online account access

Customers of First National Bank St. Vincent Limited say they have not been able to access their accounts online since its conversion from RBTT.

RBTT to 1NBSL occurred at the end of February, and over 60 customers have told St. Vincent Times between March 5th and May 5th that it has been impossible to access their accounts online.

Customers say this in spite of being assured by 1NBSL that they are working on correcting the issue.

“1NBSL sent out a notice that they had a problem with that aspect of the conversion the first day after the conversion. This was followed by a second notice, which was sent on March 17. To date, the issue has not been resolved, and we have not had any follow-up notices since. To make matters worse, there are no updates on their website either”, a 1NBSL customer told the St. Vincent Times.

Another 1NBSL customer told the St. Vincent Times:

“It would seem that the option for customers, who generally conduct their business online, is to visit the place of business in person to be sure that all is well with their account(s) following the transition”.

When the St. Vincent Times contacted the bank last week, the publication was told by a representative that the situation would be rectified soon. When asked how soon this would be, the representative said they would not be able to say.