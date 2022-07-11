2 foreign nationals arrested after landing cocaine-laden plane in Guyana

Foreign plane illegally lands at Mahdia, Guyana

Guyana police on Sunday said two foreign nationals were detained after a single-engine plane bearing what appeared to be United States registration markings, N5470Z, landed illegally at Mahdia airstrip in Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni).

Inside the aircraft, police found bags labelled “King Coca 30” packed with what they suspected was cocaine.

The police said late Sunday that cocaine and marijuana were being weighed by anti-narcotics police at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in the presence of Colombian pilot Rodrigues Estiven, 42, and Brazilian co-pilot Mateus Vinicius Alberto, 24.

On eight of the 10 bags of cocaine, there is a King Coca 30 marking, similar to the King Coca 973 blocks seized from a Panama-registered fishing boat in South Africa last year.

On Sunday, the police were also trying to determine the plane’s intended destination after it landed at the Mahdia airstrip at about 2:20 pm (local time).

There have been several abandoned or crashed and burned illegal aircraft found in Guyana and Suriname in the past.