$2 trillion a year needed to address climate change in Small island states

Small island states need $2 trillion yearly to address climate change

According to Professor Avinash Persaud, Special Envoy to the Prime Minister (Barbados) for Investment and Financial Services, developing countries require an annual allocation of $2 trillion to respond to the effects of climate change.

He was one of the recent forum attendees who called for a worldwide alliance to fund climate mitigation and adaptation.”That figure dwarfs any developing country’s balance sheet.” It goes beyond all benefactors. It’s a significant figure. “Bridgetown is a financial system that will get us to $2 trillion per year,” he declared recently at The University of the West Indies (UWI) virtual vice-chancellor’s discussion on The Bridgetown Initiative.

The Bridgetown Initiative was developed by a committee led by Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Persaud to address some of the major challenges in mobilizing climate funding for small island developing states (SIDS).

Mottley first proposed the idea at COP26 Glasglow, and it was expanded with the support of international academics and civil society during a meeting in Bridgetown, Barbados, in July 2022.

UWI Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, who hosted the discussion, pledged the institution’s support, saying, “The university is honored to remain supportive of the strategy of economic justice for the people of this region and all who have suffered the exploitative journey of colonialism.”

He stated that this project, which arose from Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s economic and political vision, is commensurate with the best economic thinking that has evolved from this region.

“It is consistent with the vision that has been embedded and enrooted in the economics of The UWI, he added.”

Vice-Chancellor Beckles also remarked on the 1944 United Nations Monetary and Financial Conference in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, which met to establish a global currency system.

The Bretton Woods Agreement and system that resulted gave rise to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.”At the time, as Prime Minister Mottley has so eloquently argued, most of the world’s nations were not at the table.” Are the Bretton Woods institutions coming to the aid of these nations, which have found themselves at the bottom of the global recovery process through no fault of their own? “There is without a doubt a moral crisis,” Beckles added.

Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, Head of the European Union Delegation to Barbados, the OECS, and CARICOM/CARIFORUM; Kerrie Symmonds, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Barbados – representing Prime Minister Mia Mottley; and Kevin Bender, Director Greening Sovereign Debt, The Nature Conservancy were also on the panel.

Source : Loop News