20,000 bottles of Lithuania rum destined for China bought by Taiwan

BBC – Taiwan is sharing tips with the public on how to drink and cook with rum after it bought 20,000 bottles of Lithuanian rum bound for China.

State-run media said Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp (TTL) purchased the rum after learning that it could be blocked from entering China.

It comes after Lithuania established a de facto embassy in Taiwan, a potential sign of growing ties between them.

China downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania days after.

The Lithuanian de facto embassy bears the name Taiwan rather than “Chinese Taipei”, the name used by many foreign nations to avoid offending China.

While Taiwan is a self-governed democratic state, Beijing sees it as part of its territory. It has stepped up pressure in the past year to isolate the island from its international allies.

The state-owned TTL said it had been notified by Taiwan’s Finance Minister and head of the Taiwanese Representative Office of Lithuania Eric Huang that a batch of rum could be potentially blocked from going into China, according to a report by state-run news outlet CNA.