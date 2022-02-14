2022 OECS – ECCB international netball series

Dominica was defeated by Antigua and Barbuda in the opening game with quarter scores being 12-8, 29-15, 40-21, final score 53-24, all in favour of Antigua and Barbuda.

For Antigua and Barbuda goal-shoot Reyana Regis scored 46 out of 57 attempts, with goal-attack Amey Lake scoring 7 out 10 attempts.

For Dominica goal-shoot Lisa James scored 17 goals out of 25 attempts, goal-attack Kyla Winston netted 6 out of 10 attempts, while Melissa Williams scored only 1 out of 4 attempts.

In the other game played, St. Vincent and the Grenadines defeated St. Kitts and Nevis 41 – 25; quarter scores 14-9, 30-17, 30-17 (problems caused by rain), final score 41-25.

Scoring for St. Kitts and Nevis, Rochella Challenger scored 20 out of 22; Jewel Thompson scored 1 out of 2, while Aaliyah Gibson scored 4 of 14 attempts.

For St. Vincent and the Grenadines, goal-shoot Mary-Ann Frederick scored 33 out of 38 attempts, and Shellisa Davis netted 8 out of 13 attempts.

The third game of day one action between Barbados and Saint Lucia was postponed due to rain, and will be played on Tuesday morning February 15, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.

Three matches are scheduled for Monday February 14, 2022 the second day. From 6:00 p.m. hosts Dominica versus St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Court one, Antigua and Barbuda versus Saint Lucia on Court Two at 6:30 p.m., while on Court One from 7:30 p.m., Barbados versus St. Kitts and Nevis.