2023 CARNIVAL IN DOMINICA ENTICES WITH FRINGE EVENTS

Dominica’s ‘Real Mas’ is overflowing with enticing events which were presented at the recent Carnival press conference hosted by the Dominica Festivals Committee.

The popular Viva La Carnival cooler event entertainment organizer, NexConnex, promoted a secure and enjoyable Carnival experience. “Infinite767 and NexConnex have partnered together to offer a VIP experience with all the bells and whistles,” said Cecilia St. Hilaire. Persons interested in attending can contact NexConnex Committee members, Depex, Garraway and online. The event takes place on Carnival Saturday, February 18th, at 4PM, at the Newtown Savannah.

Weekly calypso events include Stardom Tent and Mas Camp which showcases the musical talent of about two dozen calypsonians competing for the throne. Stardom Tent is held every Wednesday night at Petit Miami, with Mas Camp being held every Friday night at M&G Jerk Hut

– both in Castle Comfort. Mas Camp’s calypsonians joined those of Stardom Tent on January 25th for a special edition called ‘Clash of the Tents,’ as Stardom Tent continues its celebration of a remarkable milestone – its 50-year anniversary.

Amnesia Carnival, a contemporary costume band, promised to regain its position of ‘Queen of the Band,’ the title won by the band in 2020 during Dominica’s last Carnival celebrations. The band is celebrating its fifth year on the road with the theme ‘Outdare.’ Four colorful sections of locally built costumes, including its VIP section, will play ‘Mas an Lawi’ on Carnival Tuesday. Amnesia Carnival also showcased its T-shirt band, Crazy Mess, which will hit the streets on Carnival Monday. The band’s entertainment will be brought by Asa Bantan, Reo, Ridge, DJ Snow, Kenny G, and more. Registration and payment may be completed at Dons & Divas on Cork Street, Roseau or through the website, www.amnesiacarnivalband.com .

The Leo Club of Dominica also presented its Junior Calypso & Bouyon Monarch competition carded for February 3rd from 5PM at the Carnival City. Ten artists will deliver calypso performances while six others will battle for the junior bouyon title. The event will feature the infectious Signal Band along with other local artists. Additionally, Kiddies Carnival was presented by JCI Dominica with this year’s parade including a wet and dry zone for the ultimate child-friendly event. Children are encouraged to come dressed as they like on Carnival Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 12 noon. The parade will begin at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and culminate at Carnival City.

Dominica Festivals Committee and Discover Dominica Authority extend warm gratitude to its major sponsors and supporters: FLOW Dominica – the official telecommunications partner of Dominica’s Carnival 2023; Josephine Gabriel & Co. Ltd. – distributors of the official water for Dominica’s Carnival 2023; the Belfast Umbrella of Companies producers of BB Rum, the official rum for Carnival 2023 – Mas An Lawi; Convenience Plus & D Construction Solutions, Inc.; Republic Bank; National Bank of Dominica; Dominica National Lottery – Dominica Lotteries Commission; and PDV Petro Caribe Dominica.

Mas Domnik 2023 is presented by the Government of Dominica through the Ministry of Tourism and Discover Dominica Authority (DDA).

Source : Discover Dominica