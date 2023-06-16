The following Calypsonians have been selected from the Calypso Preliminaries to compete in the Calypso Semi-Finals scheduled for Friday June 30th at the Victoria Park commencing at 8:00 pm. They are:
Graduates Calypso Tent
Kingsley ‘Hero’ Roberts
Cleo ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson
Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Ceasar
Denise ‘Lady D’ Stephens
Phylicia ‘Nubian Empress’ Alexander
On Tour Calypso Tent
Elvis ‘Abijah’ Abby
Marvo Morgan
Robert ‘Patches’ King
Derrick ‘Man Sick’ Alexander
Grantley ‘Ipa’ Constance
Bernard ‘Reality’ White
Kirk ‘Ninjah’ Knights
Upstage
Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd
Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid
Shaunelle Mc Kenzie
Omani Cupid
Shena Collis
Cecile ‘Lil Bit’ King
Dynamites
Carlos ‘Rejector’ Providence
Delahanty Isles
Dennis Bowman
Jose Juan
Reserves:
Ronald ‘Ron B’ Browne
Errol ‘D Man Age’ Rose
These Calypsonians are invited to meet with representatives of the CDC and other officials on Monday 19th June, at 10:00 am in Victoria Park. Representatives from the two bands Nex Level and The Festival Band are also asked to be in attendance.