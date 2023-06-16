The following Calypsonians have been selected from the Calypso Preliminaries to compete in the Calypso Semi-Finals scheduled for Friday June 30th at the Victoria Park commencing at 8:00 pm. They are:

Graduates Calypso Tent

Kingsley ‘Hero’ Roberts

Cleo ‘Cleopatra’ Hendrickson

Glenroy ‘Sulle’ Ceasar

Denise ‘Lady D’ Stephens

Phylicia ‘Nubian Empress’ Alexander

On Tour Calypso Tent

Elvis ‘Abijah’ Abby

Marvo Morgan

Robert ‘Patches’ King

Derrick ‘Man Sick’ Alexander

Grantley ‘Ipa’ Constance

Bernard ‘Reality’ White

Kirk ‘Ninjah’ Knights

Upstage

Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Nedd

Gosnel ‘GC’ Cupid

Shaunelle Mc Kenzie

Omani Cupid

Shena Collis

Cecile ‘Lil Bit’ King

Dynamites

Carlos ‘Rejector’ Providence

Delahanty Isles

Dennis Bowman

Jose Juan

Reserves:

Ronald ‘Ron B’ Browne

Errol ‘D Man Age’ Rose

These Calypsonians are invited to meet with representatives of the CDC and other officials on Monday 19th June, at 10:00 am in Victoria Park. Representatives from the two bands Nex Level and The Festival Band are also asked to be in attendance.