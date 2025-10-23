UWI Global Campus Hosts Sir Dwight Saunders Lecture Tonight

Justice Adrian Saunders (Retired) Speaker for The UWI Global Campus Lecture

Anticipation is building as the Honourable Mr. Justice Adrian Saunders (Ret.) will be the speaker at The University of the West Indies Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines (UWI GC SVG) Sir Dwight Saunders Lecture.

The annual event takes place fromtonight, Thursday 23rd, October from 7 p.m. at the Campus site under the topic: “From Independence to Interdependence: Strengthening Caribbean Sovereignty through Justice and Integration.”

According to his bio, Justice Saunders (Ret.) is a native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of the West Indies (Cave Hill) in 1975 and a Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad & Tobago in 1977.

He began his legal career as a barrister and solicitor in private practice in his home country before being appointed as a Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) High Court Bench in 1996. On May 1st 2003, Mr. Justice Saunders (Ret.) was appointed to the ECSC’s Court of Appeal and he served as acting Chief Justice between 2004 and 2005

While at the ECSC, Mr. Justice (Ret.) developed a passion for and was deeply involved in various judicial reform efforts.

In 2005, Mr. Justice Saunders (Ret.) was among the first cohort of judges appointed to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). He is a founding member of the Caribbean Association of Judicial Officers (CAJO) and served as the organization’s Chairman from its inception in 2009 to 2019.

Mr. Justice Saunders (Ret.) holds an Honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies and he has written many legal articles and publications. He retired as President of the CCJ in July 2025.

Head of Site of The UWI Global Campus SVG Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett expressed elation that the esteemed legal trailblazer will be the featured speaker at the lecture. She noted that the academic intuition will continue to raise the discourse to educate the nation.

Dr. Noel-McBarnett also invited the public to wear the national colours to show solidarity in celebration of the 46th year of national independence and promises a spectacular experience!