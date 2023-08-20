25 Receive CBT certificates from Trinidad’s Ministry of Tourism

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts in collaboration with Tourism Trinidad Limited distributed certificates to participants of the third instalment of the Community-Based Tourism (CBT) Enterprise Workshop for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises for community groups earlier today (Friday 18th August, 2023) at its Head Office on Level 9, Tower C, International Waterfront.

Twenty-five individuals from the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation successfully completed the online Workshop and were exposed, on an introductory level, to a broad range of community tourism knowledge and business development skills using the CBT Enterprise Handbook. The two-day online workshop featured presentations, group discussions, and various learning activities covering topics such as the Global Travel Industry, Planning CBT Businesses, Product Development, and Market Understanding.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Mrs. Simone Thorne-Mora Quinones, congratulated participants on their achievement and expressed that ‘this is a win for all the community members of the Couva, Tabaquite and Talparo Region.’

She continued “We envision that with a wider involvement in Community- Based Tourism, visitors will be truly exposed to our unique offerings that will be available all year-round.”

Permanent Secretary Thorne-Mora Quinones re-emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to facilitate the training necessary to enable opportunities for sustainable community development and to successfully manage and promote Community-Based Tourism businesses. The Ministry will continue to roll out its series of CBT Enterprise Workshops in communities demonstrating tourism potential.

CBT workshops were previously held with tourism-based businesses in the Lopinot and Paramin communities.

Community-Based Tourism (CBT) is a type of tourism that engages and empowers local residents in the development, management and ownership of tourism products and services in their communities.