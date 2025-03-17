$270k Donation Fuels Inclusive Education at Fair Hall Govt School

Ministry of Education Receives EC $270,000 to improve Inclusive Education

Over Two Hundred Thousand Eastern Caribbean dollars was handed over to the Ministry of Education support the Inclusive Education programme at the Fair Hall Government school.

The donation was handed over by Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Saints.

Addressing the handing over ceremony Deputy Chief Education Officer Joyce Blake – Browne said that the ministry is grateful for the donation from the Church which will help to advance the project.

Blake-Browne added that over the last two (2) years, the Ministry of Education has given serious attention to important instructions and skills.

“Many of the teachers have been recently exposed to professional development in inclusive education and since 2014 the ministry has been paying close attention to the Fair Hall Government.”

Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King said that he is pleased with the partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints.

The Minister further noted that the Government remains committed is to providing quality education to everyone hence the ministry has introduced a series of beneficial initiatives which are today having a revolutionary impact on the education system.

He added that “a revolutionary impact in terms of access, equity and quality.”

Representative of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Saints Cozy Stewart said that the church will continue to partner with the ministry to improve inclusive education in the country.