As a low-level trough encroaches on our islands, the upper-level environment is expected to become supportive. Consequently, cloudy to overcast skies, pockets of light to heavy showers, periods of light rain and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) during the next few days.

This activity could peak by midweek across the Southern Windward Islands including SVG. The latest forecast model guidance suggests rainfall accumulations of 75 – 125 millimetres (approximately 3-5 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas during the next 24-72 hours.

As a result, the flood advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding, has been upgraded to a Flash-Flood watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until further notice.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise extreme caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.