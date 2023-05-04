3.7 magnitude earthquake occurs north of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Earthquake recorded near St Vincent and the Grenadines
A second earthquake in the Caribbean has been registered, this time in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
This morning, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake was detected north of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
According to the UWI Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC), it happened about 10:24 a.m. (local time) at a depth of 10 km.
According to the UWI SRC’s Automatic Earthquake Location, the quake struck:
50 kilometers north of Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
51 kilometers SW of Castries, Saint Lucia
Martinique, Fort-de-France, 110 km, S
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck northwest of Antigua and Barbuda about 12:30 a.m.
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.