Thirty Schools are expected to participate in the 2023 Primary Schools’ Performing Arts Festival (PRISPAF) scheduled for February 24th, at the Russell’s Auditorium.

Speaking at a media launch held earlier today, (February 14th) at the University of the West Indies (UWI) School of Continuing Studies Conference Room, Minister of Culture, Hon. Carlos James commended the students from the participating schools for their high levels of enthusiasm. The Minister noted that the Arts in play a critical role in developing children’s creativity.

Minister James further added that when hotels such as the Royal Mills and Sandals are completed, the importance of the Arts as part of the tourism product will be even more evident.

The Culture Minister also outlined a few policy initiatives that Government is developing in an effort to make Arts and Entertainment a focal point, namely, expanding and modernising the Peace Memorial Hall and creating spaces for performers in areas such as Belle-Vue, Petite Bordel and Heritage Square.

Co-ordinator of PRISPAF, Leslie-Ann Millington also addressed the media launch. Millington urged parents to get their children involved in the Arts as it helps with both their creative expression and contributes positively in their academic development.

PRISPAF is being co-sponsored by JU-C and the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) Ltd. to the tune $10,000.

Source : API