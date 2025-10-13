35yro pharmacist of Calder charged with attempted murder

Pharmacist Charged with Attempted Murder, Illegally Discharging a Firearm

On October 11, 2025, police arrested and charged Esworth Lewis, a 35-year-old Pharmacist of Calder, with the offenses of Attempted Murder and Illegally Discharging a Firearm.

According to investigations, the accused, with intent to commit the offense of Murder on a 38-year-old Butler of Biabou, did an act which was more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offense by shooting him with a gun. He was further charged with unlawfully discharging one (1) Glock 19 pistol, at the same person.

The offenses were committed at Calder on October 10, 2025. Lewis appeared before the Serious Offences Court on October 13, 2025. He was not allowed to plea as the matter is indictable. He was remanded in custody until October 16, 2025, for bail review.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Stubbs Police Station at (784) 4584210, Calliaqua Police Station at (784) 458-4200, Police Control at (784) 4571211, ACP Crimes ext.(4816), or the Public Relations and Complaints Department at (784) 4856891.

We thank the public for their cooperation and understanding.