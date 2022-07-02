4 passengers sue Red Air airline after Miami crash

The low cost airline, Red Air has been sued by four passengers who were onboard when Flight 203 crash-landed at the Miami International airport on June 21.

The passengers filed a lawsuit on Tuesday night, alleging that the forced landing caused them “bones fractures, orthopedic injuries, spinal cord injuries, and psychological injuries.”

The flight crash-landed when it caught fire due to a landing gear malfunction.

The lawsuit states that RED Air’s flight crew “failed to take actions to evacuate passengers in a timely and safe manner, and chaos broke out as the terrified passengers rushed to free themselves through an exit door.”

The plaintiffs assured that the service and maintenance records of the aircraft show “several incidents prior” to the one recorded on the afternoon of June 21.

RED Air is a low-fare airline based in the Dominican Republic that was launched in November 2021 and flies between its home base in Santo Domingo and Miami International Airport.