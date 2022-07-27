4-year-old boy is Bahamas’ latest murder victim

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), Kenton Seymour Jr, a 4-year-old boy, is the latest murder victim in The Bahamas.

RBPF said the little boy was struck by a stray bullet while riding in a car with his parents in Nassau last evening around 10 o’clock.

According to police, the bullet was fired by assailants chasing a man near the family’s vehicle.

The bullet entered the front windshield and struck Seymour, who was sitting on his mother’s lap in the front seat.

During treatment at the hospital, Seymour died.

Since the beginning of the year, the Bahamas has recorded over 70 murders.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander announced today that the gunmen’s intended target, a 27-year-old man, is in police custody assisting with their investigation.

According to Fernander, the man is known to them because he is on bail for murder.