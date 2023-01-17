40 elderly & less fortunate persons in Barrouallie receive gift baskets

FORTY (40) ELDERLY AND LESS FORTUNATE PERSONS IN THE BARROUALLIE COMMUNITY RECEIVED GIFT BASKETS ON SUNDAY, JAN 15TH, 2023, AS THE BAROUALLIE POLICE YOUTH CLUB (PYC) HOSTED ITS FIRST COMMUNITY PROJECT FOR THE YEAR AT THE OLD BAROUALLIE POLICE STATION GROUNDS.

The project was executed under the theme “The Barrouallie Police Youth Club making a difference, touching lives and impacting the community”

Speaking at the event, The National Coordinator of Police Youth Clubs, Sergeant of Police, Mr. Stephen Billy, said “Projects like these are to help young men and women understand that they are not alone in the society. We are teaching them to share and to be mindful to care for others. These senior citizens would be receiving the food baskets as a token from the Barrouallie Police Youth Club.

He outlined that the (PYC) is not looking for publicity – rather, it is about socializing our children the right way, So that they can understand the value of sharing and respect for their elders”.

According to the Officer in charge of Police Youth Clubs, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons “The Police Youth Clubs are the most trending club in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This sentiment was echoed during his presentation at the event.

ASP Simmons said “The Clubs have been doing an awesome job in nurturing the minds of our nation’s most valuable resources – our children. When we impact positively on their lives at this stage, they will grow up to be productive citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Brief remarks were given also delivered by District Coordinator, Sergeant Garth Deshong, and the vote of thanks was done by Ms. Shelly-Ann Roberts, Deputy Coordinator.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police wish to profoundly thank the following sponsors who made the event possible: Mr. Gideon Nash, Ms. Coudogan, Mr. Cyril Doyle, Mr. Carl Caesar, Mr. Gloston Hendickson, Mr. and Mrs. Fairbain, Mr. Elferno Toussaint, Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC), Coreas and Hazell’s, Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA), Republic Bank of St. Vincent and Area Representative Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster, Minster of National Mobilization.

Source : RSVGPF