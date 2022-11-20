45 candidates to contest December 6 general election in Dominica

The general election on December 6, 2022, could go down in Dominica’s history as the one with the most independent candidates.

Yesterday, November 18, 2022, the nomination day concluded with 45 candidates, 19 of whom were independent.

In six electoral districts, the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidates were the only nominees, and were therefore duly elected. Therefore, on election day, December 6, 2022, only the remaining 15 constituencies will hold elections.

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was elected unopposed in the Vieille Case constituency, along with newcomers Lakeyia Joseph – Paix Bouche, Roland Royer – Cottage, Darlan Pinard – Colihaut, Jullan Defoe – Petite Savanne, and returning Roseau Valley MP, Dr. Irvin McIntyre.

Source : Dominicanewsonline