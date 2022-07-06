$5.2M worth of cocaine offloaded in Puerto Rico by US Coast Guard

The crew of the US Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos offloaded 551 pounds (250 kgs) of seized cocaine Tuesday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Three men, one Venezuelan and two Dominican Republic nationals, apprehended in this case are facing federal prosecution in Puerto Rico.

The interdiction is the result of multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force. The seized cocaine has an estimated wholesale value of approximately $5.2 million dollars.

During the morning of June 30, the crew of a Customs and Border Protection Caribbean Air and Marine Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) detected a “yola” type vessel navigating towards Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

Watchstanders in Sector San Juan diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle that arrived on the scene and stopped the vessel.

The Coast Guard crew apprehended the three men and embarked eight bales from the suspect vessel that tested positive for cocaine. The seized contraband was later transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos for delivery to San Juan, Puerto Rico.