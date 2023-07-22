5 EU nations to back Guyana’s bid for Schengen visa-free travel

At least five EU nations have sponsored Guyana’s Schengen visa-free travel application, according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

The Head of State revealed the information during a Thursday afternoon media tour of the new Eccles to Diamond four-lane motorway.

“In order to remove the visa, you need sponsoring countries, and I’m pleased to say that at least five countries have agreed to sponsor us to start the process within the EU. However, we must address our passports and future travel needs.

Guyana needs a better passport to get Schengen visa-free travel, the President said.

Global travelers need biometrics and e-passports. To improve transportation and travel, we must quickly modify our system.

In addition to visa-free travel, President Ali emphasized that Guyana is aiming to streamline Schengen visa processing. He said Guyana has strong promises from “at least three countries that are willing to work with us on having this done” for this urgent need.

President Ali had initial discussions on Schengen visa-free travel at the EU-CELAC Summit 2023, but bilateral meetings with leaders of several EU countries have advanced the conversation.

The Head of State called the Summit “fantastic” and said Guyana could lead in crucial areas like forests and climate change.

We’re trying to put forests on the COP28 agenda and lead globally. Guyana and the UAE will hold a side event at COP28, and we hope the EU will participate.

He said Guyana has received commitment from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the World Bank, and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) to participate in the program in which Guyana will present its leadership on forests and a formula and strategy to make forests a climate change leader.