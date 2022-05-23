Monday, May 23

5 people killed in shooting at Puerto Rico public housing complex

Lee Yan LaSur
Authorities say at least five people were shot to death in Puerto Rico’s public housing complex on Sunday night.

Axel Valencia, a police spokesman, told The Associated Press that the deaths occurred in Caimito, a neighborhood in San Juan, the capital of the US territory. The group was shot outside the Villa Esperanza housing complex, he said.

According to Valencia, the police have not yet identified the victims and it is not immediately clear why they were targeted.

There had been no arrests.

Police reported last month that two men were found fatally shot inside an overturned car at the same public housing complex.

