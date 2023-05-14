5 Vincentian businesses receive EC Greenpreneurs Incubator grants

Vincentian Businesses Excel in Second Cohort of the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Incubator Programme.

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) is pleased to announce that five (5) Vincentian businesses have been awarded grant funding in Cohort 2 of the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative (EC Greenpreneurs) Incubator programme.

Following twelve (12) weeks of intense virtual training, mentorship and coaching, green entrepreneurs across 6 OECS countries (Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines) participated in a Business Plan Competition for a chance to secure USD$10,000 in seed funding.

During a virtual graduation ceremony held on Thursday, 11 May, 2023, it was announced that a total of eleven (11) businesses from the participating countries were successful in securing seed funding to develop their potential and showcase innovative solutions to tackle climate change while enhancing sustainability in the region.

The winning businesses from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the corresponding awards are as follows:

Business Name Team Award(s) Sus-Edibles Chemora McKnee (Team Leader)

Bradley Douglas

Alanda Moses US$10,000 seed grant funding Arubana Retreat Leeza Charles (Team Leader)

Raylita Lewis US$10,000 seed grant funding Vermigold Michael Hazell US$10,000 seed grant funding Grenadines Gold Lavern King (Team Leader)

Shevern John US$10,000 seed grant funding The Plant Doctor Gordon Shallow (Team Leader)

Rhesa Shallow

Ceana Gordon US$10,000 seed grant funding

Top performer

Best Video Pitch

The application period for the third cohort of the EC Greenpreneurs Incubator programme closed on April 10, 2023. Applications are now being invited for the Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Accelerator’s Interest-Free Loans, which offer up to US$50,000 to fund innovative green businesses. Interested persons should visit www.caribbeangreenpreneurs.com to apply by 8 June, 2023.

The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs programme is funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and is being implemented by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in partnership with the OECS Commission and business support organisations (BSOs) throughout the OECS. The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. is the partner Business Support Organization (BSO) for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.