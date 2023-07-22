5 students from SVG graduate as medical doctors from Cuban university

In the Republic of Cuba, five Vincentian students graduated as medical physicians.

Dr. Oyin Jonella Woodley, Dr. Xena Tahirah Williams, Dr. Shantel Shanika Nanton, Dr. Chelsea Courine Forde, and Dr. Akeda Oressa Springer are the students.

Dr. Springer and Dr. Nanton graduated with Ttulo de Oro (honours), while Dr. Woodley was named the most integrated student in this year’s graduating class, as well as the Best All-Round Student.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is particularly proud of the students and grateful to the Republic of Cuba for its continuous collaboration in boosting SVG’s health sector and Vincentian residents’ Spanish-speaking ability.