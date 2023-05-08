50-year-old Haitian national found dead on Turks & Caicos Islands

Last night, the body of a 50-year-old man was discovered in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI).

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) reported that a man’s rotting body was discovered near Silverado Road near the Mompremier Towing Company at around 9:48 p.m.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Edrin Siffard, a Haitian national.

“This is being investigated as a suspicious death, and the RTCIPF is awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death and classification.” The public is urged to call the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers and provide any information on this death or any unlawful behavior anonymously,” officials stated.