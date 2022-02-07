55 US Agencies Now Tracking Religious Exemption Requests

CBN News is reporting that a widespread effort is underway within the US administration to create special lists that track federal employees or applicants who seek religious exemptions.

Fifty-five departments and agencies within the Biden administration have created 57 rule changes to track federal employees seeking different types of exemptions, according to the Liberty Counsel Action (LCA).

The government watchdog revealed last Thursday that some of the rules apply to COVID-19 vaccine exemptions. Others track all exemptions, such as an employee or applicant seeking accommodation from working on the Sabbath or Sunday. Some even track visitors to their buildings or events.

Even though there are variations between these rules, critics are sounding the alarm because they raise serious concerns about invasive privacy violations by the federal government as it’s recording and permanently storing religious and medical data on those seeking exemptions.

The LCA cited these two examples:

The Treasury Department’s Office of Civil Rights and Diversity said its database will document all religious exemption requests and denials. It will track and maintain “information about a requestor’s religious beliefs” as well as the “informal dispute resolution” of each person. It will also record “correspondence,” “supporting notes and documentation” and even “records of oral conversations,” on every person who requests an exemption. This database will track and record this level of information for everyone from “pre-employment, during current or former employment or for attendees at a particular event.”

In addition, the largest branch in the military, the U.S. Army, is not content to just record the “religious preference” of their employees. The Army is pairing this religious information with biometric data, like fingerprints and digital photographs.

As CBN News reported last month, a small obscure federal agency issued a public notice about a new policy indicating the U.S. government is preparing to assemble a database containing the names of Americans who claim a religious objection to taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Daily Signal, a news publication of The Heritage Foundation, first reported a new records system was being proposed at the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia. The PSA states on its website that it is “the Federal agency responsible for gathering information about newly arrested defendants and preparing the recommendations considered by the Court in deciding release options.”

The agency announced the creation of a new records system that will store the names and “personal religious information” of all employees who make “religious accommodation requests for religious exception from the federally mandated vaccination requirement.”

Liberty Counsel Action Chairman Mat Staver said, “IBM created a database of the Jewish people in Europe. Using this database, Nazis were able to identify the Jews and prohibit them from public and then private employment. This database is what enabled Nazis to round up those targeted for ghettos and concentration camps. The federal government has started its own database on Americans of faith. We cannot allow this to happen. We cannot allow a federal database categorizing people by their religion or medical status. What possible good can be accomplished by these government lists? I cannot think of one.”

Here’s the list of departments with rule changes, organized by the date changes were finalized. It also includes two departments that proposed separate changes.

1. Department of the Army, Department of Defense

2. Homeland Security Department

3. Department of Labor, Office of Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management

4. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

5. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

6. Department of the Treasury, Office of Civil Rights and Diversity

7. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

8. Office of Personnel Management

9. Securities and Exchange Commission (with a second rule)

10. Office of Government Ethics

11. Postal Regulatory Commission

12. Department of the Interior

13. Federal Reserve System

14. Federal Trade Commission

15. United States Commission on Civil Rights

16. General Services Administration

17. National Transportation Safety Board

18. U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

19. National Aeronautics and Space Administration

20. Department of Housing and Urban Development

21. Trade and Development Agency

22. Export-Import Bank of the United States

23. Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Board

24. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

25. Farm Credit Administration

26. Department of Transportation

27. Federal Housing Finance Agency

28. Federal Housing Finance Agency, Office of Inspector General

29. Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board

30. Corporation for National and Community Service

31. Small Business Administration

32. U.S. Railroad Retirement Board

33. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

34. Peace Corps

35. Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission

36. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

37. Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission

38. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

39. Department of Health and Human Services

40. United States International Trade Commission (with a second rule)

41. Environmental Protection Agency

42. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

43. National Indian Gaming Commission

44. Surface Transportation Board

45. Consumer Product Safety Commission

46. Special Counsel Office

47. U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board

48. Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration

49. Federal Election Commission

50. Social Security Administration

51. Agriculture Department*

52. Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency for the District of Columbia*

53. Department of Justice*

54. Selective Service System*

55. Department of Commerce*

(*change is still under public comment period)