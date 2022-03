According to the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai, it happened on March 11. Russian occupiers fired on a nursing home from a tank.

Fifteen people survived, they were forcibly taken to the occupied territory in Svatovo to the regional geriatric center, Haidai said.

It is still impossible to get to the site of the tragedy.

In the pre-war photo — the city of Kreminna in the Severodonetsk district of Luhansk region.