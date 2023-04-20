58-year-old man killed in boating accident off the coast of Nevis

A 58-year-old man was killed in a watercraft accident off the coast of Nevis yesterday.

According to the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), Ishmael Hanley was in waters near the Four Seasons on Nevis when he was hit by a boat ferrying visitors to the luxury resort.

According to police, the boat captain, who was ferrying two crew members and seven passengers at the time, said that he thought the vessel hit an object a half-mile offshore.

“When he checked, he noticed a man (later identified as Ishmael Hanley) in the water, waving for help.” Hanley was loaded into the boat and taken to Charlestown Pier, where he was transferred to Alexandra Hospital. “Unfortunately, Hanley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

The RSCNPF expressed their sympathies to Hanley’s family.

Source : RSCNPF