6.3-magnitude quake hits off southern Philippines

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on June 24, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, with no tsunami alert issued.

The shallow quake struck about 374km east of the island of Davao, according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which reported the quake at a magnitude of 6.4, said no tsunami alert had been triggered.

Quakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through South-east Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans, but strong and destructive ones come at random, with no technology available to predict when and where they might strike.