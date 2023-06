Desmond George, 64 year old Labourer of Stubbs was arrested and charged on 23.06.23, with the offence of Theft.

George allegedly stole three (3) packs of Oscar Bacon valued at $105.10ECC – the property of ┬áMassy Stores Kingstown.

George appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Monday, June 26, 2023, and pled guilty to the charge. He was bonded for six months in the sum of $800.00 or six months imprisonment.

Source : RSVGPF