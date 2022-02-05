7 die, dozens poisoned after swallowing battery fluid ordered by doctors

NY POST – Seven people died and at least two dozen were poisoned after doctors told them to “swallow battery fluid” before having X-rays.

The victims suffered agonising deaths and chronic injuries after the deadly blunder at St Petersburg’s Municipal Diagnostic Center No. 1 clinic in Russia.

A senior Russian doctor has since been detained as part of a criminal probe into the mix-up, accused of using industrial fluids not for human consumption.

Dr. Yevgeny Popov is being held on suspicion of causing death by negligence and providing services that did not meet the required standards.

Patients reportedly drank the “battery fluid” in preparation for undergoing x-rays of the oesophagus, stomach and intestine at the clinic.

But they soon began to experience hellish symptoms that were allegedly disregarded by medics.

At least four of the patients passed away less than 12 hours after downing the deadly cocktail.

But there are fears even more victims could have been handed the deadly dose and could be dismissing their symptoms of acute nausea and sickness.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the incidents.