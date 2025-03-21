76th OECS Authority Meeting Calls for Accelerated Regional Integration

The 76th Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority was held in the Territorial Council of Saint Martin on March 19 and 20, 2025, under the Chairmanship of Hon. Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia. The occasion also featured the Accession Ceremony of Saint Martin to the OECS, where the Territorial Council officially joined the organisation.

The Opening Ceremony featured remarks by the Chairman; the recently elected Premier of Aguilla, Hon. Cora Richardson Hodge; President Louis Mussignton of the newly acceded Territorial Council of Saint Martin; and the Director General of the OECS, His Excellency Dr. Didacus Jules. ​

Prime Minister Pierre made a strong call to action ahead of the meeting of the authority:

“The urgency to accelerate regional initiatives has never been greater. Our people cannot afford to wait any longer for promises of integration. Every delay weakens the very foundation of our regional movement and erodes public confidence in the OECS.

“To the citizens of the OECS: We hear you. You are not bystanders in this process, you are key stakeholders and the markers of progress. Integration is not just a policy, it is a promise, a commitment to every citizen.”

Delivering her inaugural address to the OECS Authority, Premier Hodge expressed her enthusiasm to contribute to the work of the organisation.

She said, “As I take my seat at this table, I do so with optimism and commitment. The OECS has made remarkable strides and there is so much more we can accomplish together. I am here to listen, to learn and to contribute to this collective mission of advancing regional integration.

“The work ahead will require all of us to remain steadfast in pursuit of economic resilience, sustainability and shared prosperity. True integration is not just about policies on paper but also about opportunites for those of us who believe in a future right here at home in the region. Let us ensure that the next generation will inherit an OECS that is stronger and mor eunited. Not as small islands but as a collective force of progress.”

Dr. Jules delivered remarks that also followed the Chair and Premier Hodge’s theme of togetherness in future aspirations.

He said, “In the grand narrative of Caribbean civilization, each new gathering place – each bridging moment – becomes the story that future generations will recall with pride. As Derek Walcott once wrote, even when a vase is broken, ‘the love that reassembles the fragments is stronger than that love which took its symmetry for granted when it was whole.’ Today, we reaffirm our collective commitment to reassembling the long-fragmented pieces of our Caribbean archipelago, forging something stronger, more vibrant, and more resilient than ever before.

“May our combined efforts become an enduring beacon of Caribbean resilience, an example of how small states, together, can stand tall in a dangerous and rapidly shifting world. Let us hold fast to this sense of shared purpose, celebrating our common heritage even as we boldly chart new pathways for growth, peace, and prosperity.”

The ceremony featured cultural performances of song, dance, music, and poetry. The two-day meeting focused on several matters of urgent concern in light of the changing international environment and the economic impact of the unprecedented changes on the economies of the Caribbean and small states.