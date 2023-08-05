8 Beauties for The Miss SVG Teen 2023 competition tonight

Following the successes over the years of the Miss SVG Teen competition, Producer Angenella Young – Managing Director of Mega Events is again proud to be hosting the Miss SVG Teen 2023 show a premiere teen cultural event.

Our vision is for the Miss SVG Teen pageant to once again become a major showcase on the culture events calendar of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and a key medium through which to posture the importance of all the current topics, particularly throughout the education system, parents and extended family circles.

The Miss SVG Teen 2023 pageant is scheduled as follows:

Date: Saturday August 5th 2023

Location: Lavue Hotel

Time: 8.00 pm ‘Sharp’

Each contestant will be judged on four (4) disciplines:

Promotional Speech

Each contestant must deliver a three (3) minute speech on the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. It is imperative that they conduct their own research, whether through the Ministries (websites or offices), library, internet, school materials, publications or interviews.

Talent

Each young lady will be required to demonstrate her talent emphasis will be on originality.

Prom Wear

No discerning pageant can be taken seriously without its evening wear segment. Patrons should come and witness style, poise and grace from these young, intelligent, future leaders of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The participating delegates are as follows;

Miss Ronika Benjamin

Miss Hailey Smith

Miss Kyshanna Alexander

Miss Rhonisha Francis

Miss Abigail Ross

Miss Alianna Soleyn

Miss Shandika Augustus

Miss Vonessa Greaves