8-year-old boy killed by lightning strike in Suriname, South America

On Thursday, an 8-year-old kid was killed in Suriname after being struck by lightning.

The youngster, who has not been recognized, was at the Axwijk Sportcentrum (SOSIS) on Marowijnestraat in Paramaribo during a thunderstorm, according to Surinamese police.

Bystanders attempted to revive the kid, but their attempts were futile.

The youngster was pronounced dead by a doctor who came on the scene immediately after the tragedy.

The investigation is still ongoing.