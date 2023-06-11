8-year-old boy killed by lightning strike in Suriname, South America

On Thursday, an 8-year-old kid was killed in Suriname after being struck by lightning.
The youngster, who has not been recognized, was at the Axwijk Sportcentrum (SOSIS) on Marowijnestraat in Paramaribo during a thunderstorm, according to Surinamese police.
Bystanders attempted to revive the kid, but their attempts were futile.
The youngster was pronounced dead by a doctor who came on the scene immediately after the tragedy.
The investigation is still ongoing.
