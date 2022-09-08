82-year-old CNN anchor Bernard Shaw has died of pneumonia

Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw died from pneumonia unrelated to COVID-19 on Wednesday, his family said in a statement to the network.

Shaw was the first anchor on CNN when the network launched in 1980, and stayed with the network for more than 20 years, CNN said.

In a statement shared on Twitter, CNN chief executive Chris Light remembered Shaw for his contributions to the network: “Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington Anchor when we launched on June 1st, 1980. He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991. Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year.”

CNN chief executive Chris Licht announces the death yesterday of legendary former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw. pic.twitter.com/ODEM7r3HAU — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) September 8, 2022

Shaw is survived by his wife, Linda, and children.