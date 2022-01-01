83 Million in Hash Seized from Dingy in Manzanilla, Trinidad

PRESS RELEASE – Police are following leads into the $83.5M seizure of Hashish (a potent form of marijuana) yesterday in the Manzanilla district.

On December 31st, 2021, during the period 2 pm and 10 pm an intelligence-led exercise was conducted in Manzanilla, in which police officers acted on information that led them to a beachfront located along the North Manzanilla Road.

Upon arrival, police officers observed a black dingy. Further checks revealed 44 bags of Hashish inside of the vessel, each containing 12,900 packets each with a weight of 90 grammes, and a combined weight of 1161 kilogrammes. The find has an estimated street value of $83,582,000.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ag.), Eastern Division, Ryan Khan, coordinated the efforts of officers of the Task Force, Criminal Investigations Department, Valencia and Manzanilla Police Post, Special Investigations Unit and the Air Support Unit, led by Insp Ronnie Rampallard conducted a joint aerial operation with crew and helicopter of the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard.

The Snr. Supt. thanked the officers for “acting swiftly in seizing the highly potent substance and for ensuring that the drugs, which usually cause havoc and violence within communities, are out of the hands of the criminal element who traffic and trade these narcotics.”